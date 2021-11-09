Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Oppo Reno 4 Lite VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Oppo Reno 4 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 4 Lite, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 255K)

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (597 against 508 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Thinner bezels – 5.87% more screen real estate

Weighs 31 grams less

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 90.67% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Reno 4 Lite +18% 597 nits

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8% Reno 4 Lite +7% 90.67%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 4 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Mediatek Helio P95 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GM9446 GPU clock 850 MHz 970 MHz FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +50% 595 Reno 4 Lite 397 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +21% 1782 Reno 4 Lite 1477 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +39% 354173 Reno 4 Lite 255697 CPU 104318 83560 GPU 83801 49808 Memory 69450 52745 UX 97449 71019 Total score 354173 255697 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G 1232 Reno 4 Lite n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Graphics score 1232 - PCMark 3.0 score 8880 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 12.5 ColorOS 7.2

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 September 2020 Release date November 2021 September 2020 SAR (head) - 1.44 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.41 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.