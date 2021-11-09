Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A11 VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Samsung Galaxy A11 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 99K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

49% higher pixel density (399 vs 268 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (508 against 446 nits)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11 Weighs 18 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Price Samsung Galaxy A11 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 268 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 81.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G +14% 508 nits Galaxy A11 446 nits

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +4% 84.8% Galaxy A11 81.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Max. clock 2400 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 506 GPU clock 850 MHz 720 MHz FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +118% 595 Galaxy A11 273 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +78% 1782 Galaxy A11 999 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +258% 354173 Galaxy A11 99031 CPU 104318 39190 GPU 83801 10532 Memory 69450 29723 UX 97449 19815 Total score 354173 99031 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G 1232 Galaxy A11 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Graphics score 1232 - PCMark 3.0 score 8880 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 2.0 OS size - 10.4 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution - 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 119° 115° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced November 2021 March 2020 Release date November 2021 May 2020 SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.