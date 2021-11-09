Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A20s VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Samsung Galaxy A20s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A20s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 102K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

54% higher pixel density (399 vs 259 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (508 against 382 nits)

The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Price Samsung Galaxy A20s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9 PPI 399 ppi 259 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 94.5% Response time - 36 ms Contrast - 914:1 Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G +33% 508 nits Galaxy A20s 382 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +2% 84.8% Galaxy A20s 83.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A20s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Max. clock 2400 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 506 GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1333 MHz Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +305% 595 Galaxy A20s 147 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +99% 1782 Galaxy A20s 897 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +246% 354173 Galaxy A20s 102351 CPU 104318 39729 GPU 83801 10491 Memory 69450 29455 UX 97449 23452 Total score 354173 102351 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G 1232 Galaxy A20s n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Graphics score 1232 - PCMark 3.0 score 8880 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1 OS size - 11 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution - 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Galaxy A20s 81.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 September 2019 Release date November 2021 October 2019 SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.83 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.