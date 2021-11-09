Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Galaxy A21s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A21s

Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А21с
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 127K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 88.4%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time - 30.4 ms
Contrast - 1500:1
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro 5G +4%
508 nits
Galaxy A21s
488 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G +2%
84.8%
Galaxy A21s
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +216%
595
Galaxy A21s
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +62%
1782
Galaxy A21s
1097
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G +179%
354173
Galaxy A21s
127073
CPU 104318 35291
GPU 83801 25718
Memory 69450 32247
UX 97449 34753
Total score 354173 127073
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro 5G +194%
1232
Galaxy A21s
419
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1232 419
PCMark 3.0 score 8880 5565
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.0
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +2%
18:47 hr
Galaxy A21s
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
16:31 hr
Galaxy A21s +6%
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
33:26 hr
Galaxy A21s +18%
39:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced November 2021 May 2020
Release date November 2021 June 2020
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro or Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 or Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
5. Infinix Hot 10s or Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Samsung Galaxy A21s
7. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Samsung Galaxy A21s
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Samsung Galaxy A21s
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Samsung Galaxy A21s
10. Samsung Galaxy A20s or Samsung Galaxy A21s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish