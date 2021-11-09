Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Galaxy A32 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 198K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 71% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 595 and 348 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (807 against 508 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy A32

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
508 nits
Galaxy A32 +59%
807 nits

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +71%
595
Galaxy A32
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +40%
1782
Galaxy A32
1273
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G +79%
354173
Galaxy A32
198240
CPU 104318 66922
GPU 83801 37068
Memory 69450 41037
UX 97449 54137
Total score 354173 198240
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1232 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8880 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1
OS size - 18.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 2:19 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +15%
18:47 hr
Galaxy A32
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
16:31 hr
Galaxy A32 +7%
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
33:26 hr
Galaxy A32
33:26 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (35th and 61st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 February 2021
Release date November 2021 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

