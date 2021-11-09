Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A42 VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Samsung Galaxy A42 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

50% higher pixel density (399 vs 266 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42 Shows 17% longer battery life (144 vs 123 hours)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (569 against 508 nits)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 642 and 595 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 266 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.7% PWM - 242 Hz Response time - 9.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Galaxy A42 +12% 569 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +1% 84.8% Galaxy A42 84.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A42 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619 GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G 595 Galaxy A42 +8% 642 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G 1782 Galaxy A42 +6% 1891 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G 354173 Galaxy A42 +7% 377728 CPU 104318 120293 GPU 83801 86738 Memory 69450 74375 UX 97449 98730 Total score 354173 377728 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G 1232 Galaxy A42 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Graphics score 1232 - PCMark 3.0 score 8880 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1 OS size - 20 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5184 x 3880 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Galaxy A42 82.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 September 2020 Release date November 2021 November 2020 SAR (head) - 1.15 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.33 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A42.