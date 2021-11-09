Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A51 VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Samsung Galaxy A51 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 211K)

Shows 43% longer battery life (123 vs 86 hours)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (633 against 508 nits)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 23 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.8% PWM - 242 Hz Response time - 25 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Galaxy A51 +25% 633 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8% Galaxy A51 +3% 87.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS - ~259 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +71% 595 Galaxy A51 348 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +39% 1782 Galaxy A51 1283 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +67% 354173 Galaxy A51 211852 CPU 104318 63753 GPU 83801 43839 Memory 69450 43507 UX 97449 62692 Total score 354173 211852 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G +52% 1232 Galaxy A51 812 Stability 99% 95% Graphics test 7 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 1232 812 PCMark 3.0 score 8880 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.0 OS size - 23 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 40 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Galaxy A51 81.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 December 2019 Release date November 2021 December 2019 SAR (head) - 0.596 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.45 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.