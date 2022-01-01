Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Galaxy A53 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (36:42 vs 32:32 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (830 against 509 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 352K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy A53 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
Response time 42 ms -
Contrast 700:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
509 nits
Galaxy A53 5G +63%
830 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.78 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G
84.8%
Galaxy A53 5G +1%
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G68
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G
352519
Galaxy A53 5G +23%
433225
CPU 104318 124022
GPU 83801 123474
Memory 69450 74582
UX 97449 111356
Total score 352519 433225
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1228 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8874 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 4.1
OS size 13 GB 36 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:28 hr 09:42 hr
Watching video 13:26 hr 16:03 hr
Gaming 06:22 hr 05:57 hr
Standby 129 hr 111 hr
General battery life
Poco M4 Pro 5G +13%
36:42 hr
Galaxy A53 5G
32:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 March 2022
Release date November 2021 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

