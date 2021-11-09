Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62), which is powered by Exynos 9825 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Stereo speakers

Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (508 against 419 nits)

The phone is 9-months newer

Weighs 23 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh

41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (501K versus 354K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2

Reverse charging feature

28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 760 and 595 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86.7% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G +21% 508 nits Galaxy M62 (F62) 419 nits

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8% Galaxy M62 (F62) +2% 86.7%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1 OS size - 24.2 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 February 2021 Release date November 2021 February 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62). But if the display, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G.