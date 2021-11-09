Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M21 VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Samsung Galaxy M21 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M21, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 196K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (610 against 508 nits)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 141.3% PWM - 215 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Galaxy M21 +20% 610 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +1% 84.8% Galaxy M21 84.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy M21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS - ~259 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +72% 595 Galaxy M21 346 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +33% 1782 Galaxy M21 1337 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +80% 354173 Galaxy M21 196399 CPU 104318 60417 GPU 83801 25363 Memory 69450 44800 UX 97449 66750 Total score 354173 196399 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G +51% 1232 Galaxy M21 816 Stability 99% 73% Graphics test 7 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 1232 816 PCMark 3.0 score 8880 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1 Core OS size - 14.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5184 x 3888 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Galaxy M21 83.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 March 2020 Release date November 2021 March 2020 SAR (head) - 0.492 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.