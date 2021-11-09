Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M21s VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Samsung Galaxy M21s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M21s, which is powered by Exynos 9611 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 211K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 1-year newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (508 against 419 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Price Samsung Galaxy M21s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G +21% 508 nits Galaxy M21s 419 nits

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +1% 84.8% Galaxy M21s 84%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy M21s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Samsung Exynos 9611 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G72 MP3 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS - ~259 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G 595 Galaxy M21s n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G 1782 Galaxy M21s n/a AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +68% 354173 Galaxy M21s 211373 CPU 104318 60120 GPU 83801 42394 Memory 69450 51124 UX 97449 59005 Total score 354173 211373 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G 1232 Galaxy M21s n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Graphics score 1232 - PCMark 3.0 score 8880 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 2.5

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 November 2020 Release date November 2021 November 2020 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M21s.