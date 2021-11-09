Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M32 VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Samsung Galaxy M32 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 197K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 595 and 354 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (800 against 508 nits)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 15 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Galaxy M32 +57% 800 nits

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +1% 84.8% Galaxy M32 83.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy M32 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Mediatek Helio G80 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +68% 595 Galaxy M32 354 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +38% 1782 Galaxy M32 1288 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +79% 354173 Galaxy M32 197695 CPU 104318 66600 GPU 83801 37583 Memory 69450 39529 UX 97449 64786 Total score 354173 197695 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G +82% 1232 Galaxy M32 678 Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 1232 678 PCMark 3.0 score 8880 6526 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1 OS size - 25 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5380 x 3620 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 June 2021 Release date November 2021 June 2021 SAR (head) - 0.56 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.57 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.