Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M32
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 197K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 595 and 354 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
- Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (800 against 508 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 15 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|83.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.56 mm (6.44 inches)
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +68%
595
354
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +38%
1782
1288
|CPU
|104318
|66600
|GPU
|83801
|37583
|Memory
|69450
|39529
|UX
|97449
|64786
|Total score
|354173
|197695
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|1232
|678
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8880
|6526
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|25 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|1:07 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:31 hr
Talk (3G)
33:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5380 x 3620
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2021
|June 2021
|Release date
|November 2021
|June 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.56 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.57 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.
