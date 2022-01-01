Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs iQOO Z3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Vivo iQOO Z3

Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про 5G
VS
Виво iQOO Z3
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
Vivo iQOO Z3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Vivo iQOO Z3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4400 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z3
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (445K versus 352K)
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (600 against 509 nits)
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 677 and 594 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
iQOO Z3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
Response time 42 ms -
Contrast 700:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
509 nits
iQOO Z3 +18%
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.78 mm (2.98 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 185.5 gramm (6.54 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G
84.8%
iQOO Z3
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Vivo iQOO Z3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 620
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
594
iQOO Z3 +14%
677
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1787
iQOO Z3 +11%
1982
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G
352377
iQOO Z3 +26%
445351
CPU 104318 127936
GPU 83801 115885
Memory 69450 82311
UX 97449 120029
Total score 352377 445351
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1228
iQOO Z3 +58%
1946
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 11 FPS
Graphics score 1228 1946
PCMark 3.0 score 8874 8837
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch OS 11.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 19 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 0:51 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
18:47 hr
iQOO Z3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
16:31 hr
iQOO Z3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
33:26 hr
iQOO Z3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
89.3 dB
iQOO Z3
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 March 2021
Release date November 2021 April 2021
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the display, performance, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Vivo iQOO Z3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Poco F3
3. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi 10
4. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
5. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme 8 5G
6. Vivo iQOO Z3 vs Samsung Galaxy M51
7. Vivo iQOO Z3 vs Samsung Galaxy M31
8. Vivo iQOO Z3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
9. Vivo iQOO Z3 vs Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
10. Vivo iQOO Z3 vs Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish