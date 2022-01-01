Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Vivo T1 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Vivo T1 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 Pro
- 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (535K versus 347K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 6-months newer
- 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 784 and 597 points
- Weighs 14.7 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
65
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2404 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|85.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|Response time
|42 ms
|-
|Contrast
|700:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.56 mm (6.44 inches)
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|75.78 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|180.3 gramm (6.36 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|490 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
597
T1 Pro +31%
784
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1786
T1 Pro +59%
2848
|CPU
|103692
|162173
|GPU
|82369
|154965
|Memory
|64992
|89611
|UX
|97784
|129041
|Total score
|347279
|535199
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1227
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8810
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Funtouch 12
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4700 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 19 min)
|Full charging time
|1:07 hr
|0:42 hr
|Web browsing
|13:28 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:26 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:22 hr
|-
|Standby
|129 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|117°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5312 x 2988
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2021
|May 2022
|Release date
|November 2021
|May 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.59 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1