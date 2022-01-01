Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs T1 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Vivo T1 Pro

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
Vivo T1 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Vivo T1 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 Pro
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (535K versus 347K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 784 and 597 points
  • Weighs 14.7 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
T1 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
Response time 42 ms -
Contrast 700:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
507 nits
T1 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.78 mm (2.98 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 180.3 gramm (6.36 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G
84.8%
T1 Pro
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 850 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
597
T1 Pro +31%
784
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1786
T1 Pro +59%
2848
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G
347279
T1 Pro +54%
535199
CPU 103692 162173
GPU 82369 154965
Memory 64992 89611
UX 97784 129041
Total score 347279 535199
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1227 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8810 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch 12
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 19 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:28 hr -
Watching video 13:26 hr -
Gaming 06:22 hr -
Standby 129 hr -
General battery life
Poco M4 Pro 5G
36:42 hr
T1 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
89.3 dB
T1 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 May 2022
Release date November 2021 May 2022
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
