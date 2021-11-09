Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Vivo V21
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 310K)
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
- Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (756 against 508 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 19 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2404 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|84.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97.8%
|PWM
|-
|367 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.56 mm (6.44 inches)
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Orange
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +4%
595
573
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +13%
1782
1584
|CPU
|104318
|66183
|GPU
|83801
|86630
|Memory
|69450
|71312
|UX
|97449
|84274
|Total score
|354173
|310771
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|9 FPS
|Graphics score
|1232
|1604
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8880
|7149
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|Funtouch OS 11.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:07 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +14%
18:47 hr
16:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:31 hr
Vivo V21 +6%
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
33:26 hr
33:13 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (35th and 59th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Vivo V21 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|44 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
112
Video quality
92
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|November 2021
|May 2021
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21.
