Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Vivo V21

Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про 5G
VS
Виво V21
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
Vivo V21

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 310K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (756 against 508 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
Vivo V21

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.8%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
508 nits
Vivo V21 +49%
756 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G
84.8%
Vivo V21
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +4%
595
Vivo V21
573
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +13%
1782
Vivo V21
1584
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G +14%
354173
Vivo V21
310771
CPU 104318 66183
GPU 83801 86630
Memory 69450 71312
UX 97449 84274
Total score 354173 310771
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1232
Vivo V21 +30%
1604
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 9 FPS
Graphics score 1232 1604
PCMark 3.0 score 8880 7149
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch OS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +14%
18:47 hr
Vivo V21
16:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
16:31 hr
Vivo V21 +6%
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
33:26 hr
Vivo V21
33:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Vivo V21 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
n/a
Vivo V21
91.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 April 2021
Release date November 2021 May 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21.

