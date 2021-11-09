Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Vivo V21 VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Vivo V21 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 310K)

Stereo speakers

The phone is 7-months newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo V21 Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (756 against 508 nits)

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 19 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.8% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 3.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Vivo V21 +49% 756 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8% Vivo V21 84.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +4% 595 Vivo V21 573 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +13% 1782 Vivo V21 1584 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +14% 354173 Vivo V21 310771 CPU 104318 66183 GPU 83801 86630 Memory 69450 71312 UX 97449 84274 Total score 354173 310771 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G 1232 Vivo V21 +30% 1604 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 7 FPS 9 FPS Graphics score 1232 1604 PCMark 3.0 score 8880 7149 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch OS 11.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Vivo V21 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 - Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.65" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Vivo V21 112 Video quality Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Vivo V21 92 Generic camera score Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Vivo V21 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Vivo V21 91.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 April 2021 Release date November 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21.