Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (123 vs 103 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (470K versus 353K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (628 against 505 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 733 and 596 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
V23 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 88%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
Response time 42 ms -
Contrast 700:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
505 nits
V23 5G +24%
628 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 75.78 mm (2.98 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G
84.8%
V23 5G +4%
88%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
596
V23 5G +23%
733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1783
V23 5G +20%
2132
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G
353018
V23 5G +33%
470691
CPU 104318 116402
GPU 83801 136048
Memory 69450 95945
UX 97449 126331
Total score 353018 470691
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1229
V23 5G +87%
2300
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 1229 2300
PCMark 3.0 score 8885 8058
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch 12
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +15%
18:47 hr
V23 5G
16:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
16:31 hr
V23 5G +11%
18:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +26%
33:26 hr
V23 5G
26:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
89.3 dB
V23 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2021 January 2022
Release date November 2021 January 2022
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 5G. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G.

