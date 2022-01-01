Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.