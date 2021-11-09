Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Mi 10 Lite VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 840 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4160 mAh

Shows 19% longer battery life (123 vs 103 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (606 against 508 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99% PWM - 241 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Mi 10 Lite +19% 606 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8% Mi 10 Lite 85.1%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12 OS size - 21 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Mi 10 Lite 81.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 March 2020 Release date November 2021 July 2020 SAR (head) - 0.793 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.18 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite.