Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Mi 10T Lite VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 19.5 grams less Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (594 against 508 nits)

10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 655 and 595 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 96.5% PWM - 2358 Hz Response time - 42.2 ms Contrast - 1377:1 Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Mi 10T Lite +17% 594 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Gray, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8% Mi 10T Lite 84.6%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition OS size - 19.4 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4000 x 4000 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Mi 10T Lite 91.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 September 2020 Release date November 2021 October 2020 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G.