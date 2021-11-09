Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Mi 11 Lite 5G VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4250 mAh

Shows 16% longer battery life (123 vs 106 hours)

The phone is 8-months newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (527K versus 354K)

Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (841 against 508 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 875 and 595 points

Weighs 36 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.5% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 3.6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Mi 11 Lite 5G +66% 841 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8% Mi 11 Lite 5G +1% 85.3%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12 OS size - 11 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5184 x 3888 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Mi 11 Lite 5G 118 Video quality Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Mi 11 Lite 5G 101 Generic camera score Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Mi 11 Lite 5G 111

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Mi 11 Lite 5G 89.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 March 2021 Release date November 2021 April 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G.