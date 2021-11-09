Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Mi 8 VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Xiaomi Mi 8 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh

Shows 43% longer battery life (123 vs 86 hours)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size

The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10 Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (398K versus 354K)

Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (622 against 508 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 20 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.21 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2248 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9 PPI 399 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 140.4% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Mi 8 +22% 622 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +1% 84.8% Mi 8 83.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 630 GPU clock 850 MHz 710 MHz FLOPS - ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +17% 595 Mi 8 508 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G 1782 Mi 8 +11% 1971 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G 354173 Mi 8 +12% 398040 CPU 104318 106984 GPU 83801 157557 Memory 69450 48249 UX 97449 88154 Total score 354173 398040 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G 1232 Mi 8 +16% 1424 Stability 99% 78% Graphics test 7 FPS 8 FPS Graphics score 1232 1424 PCMark 3.0 score 8880 8258 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12 OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 21 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 56 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5120 x 3840 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Focal length - 18 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Mi 8 105 Video quality Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Mi 8 88 Generic camera score Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Mi 8 99

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Mi 8 81.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced November 2021 May 2018 Release date November 2021 June 2018 SAR (head) - 0.701 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.662 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.