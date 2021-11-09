Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Mi 8 Lite VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 38 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1650 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3350 mAh

Shows 60% longer battery life (123 vs 77 hours)

66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 213K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size

The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (508 against 466 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Weighs 26 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.26 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9 PPI 399 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 2358 Hz Response time - 46.2 ms Contrast - 1276:1 Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G +9% 508 nits Mi 8 Lite 466 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +3% 84.8% Mi 8 Lite 82.5%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12 OS size - 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5760 x 4312 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2 Focal length - 22 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Mi 8 Lite 85.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 September 2018 Release date November 2021 September 2018 SAR (head) - 0.749 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.585 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.