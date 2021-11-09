Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Mi 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Mi 9 Lite

Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 232K)
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (123 vs 106 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (626 against 508 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 16 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
Mi 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
508 nits
Mi 9 Lite +23%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G
84.8%
Mi 9 Lite +1%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 616
GPU clock 850 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS - ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +55%
595
Mi 9 Lite
384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +26%
1782
Mi 9 Lite
1411
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G +52%
354173
Mi 9 Lite
232913
CPU 104318 74780
GPU 83801 43964
Memory 69450 50985
UX 97449 63419
Total score 354173 232913
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro 5G +124%
1232
Mi 9 Lite
549
Stability 99% 96%
Graphics test 7 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 1232 549
PCMark 3.0 score 8880 7078
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +39%
18:47 hr
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
16:31 hr
Mi 9 Lite +5%
17:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
33:26 hr
Mi 9 Lite +18%
39:10 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (35th and 88th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL Plus CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 September 2019
Release date November 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) - 1.42 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
5. Infinix Hot 10s vs Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
6. Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
8. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
9. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
10. Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish