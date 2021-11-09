Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Mi 9 Lite VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh

52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 232K)

Shows 16% longer battery life (123 vs 106 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (626 against 508 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 16 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.39 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 95.8% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 3.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Mi 9 Lite +23% 626 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8% Mi 9 Lite +1% 85.8%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5 OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 118° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL Plus CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Mi 9 Lite 87.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 September 2019 Release date November 2021 September 2019 SAR (head) - 1.42 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.