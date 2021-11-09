Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Mi 9 SE VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1930 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3070 mAh

Shows 68% longer battery life (123 vs 73 hours)

Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 264K)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (633 against 508 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 40 grams less

Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Price Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 5.97 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 432 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 255 Hz Response time - 4.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Mi 9 SE +25% 633 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange Gray, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +1% 84.8% Mi 9 SE 84.1%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12 OS size - 19 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5120 x 3840 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Focal length - 18 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.78" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Mi 9 SE 81.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 February 2019 Release date November 2021 March 2019 SAR (head) - 1.39 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.