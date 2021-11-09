Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Mi 9T Pro VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Shows 19% longer battery life (123 vs 103 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer

Stereo speakers

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (499K versus 354K)

Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (642 against 508 nits)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.39 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 142.2% PWM - 223 Hz Response time - 6.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits Mi 9T Pro +26% 642 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8% Mi 9T Pro +2% 86.1%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5 OS size - 19 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 124° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 53 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5184 x 3880 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.2 Focal length - 18 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Mi 9T Pro 108 Video quality Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Mi 9T Pro 89 Generic camera score Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Mi 9T Pro 102

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Mi 9T Pro 87.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced November 2021 May 2019 Release date November 2021 June 2019 SAR (head) - 1.3 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro.