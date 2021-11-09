Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Mi A3 VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Xiaomi Mi A3 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size

74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 203K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh

Shows 22% longer battery life (123 vs 101 hours)

41% higher pixel density (399 vs 282 PPI)

Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (508 against 363 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 22 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.01 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 282 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82.77% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G +40% 508 nits Mi A3 363 nits

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +2% 84.8% Mi A3 82.77%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi A3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +99% 595 Mi A3 299 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +60% 1782 Mi A3 1112 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +74% 354173 Mi A3 203641 CPU 104318 73802 GPU 83801 38256 Memory 69450 44095 UX 97449 49093 Total score 354173 203641 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G +228% 1232 Mi A3 376 Stability 99% 97% Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS Graphics score 1232 376 PCMark 3.0 score 8880 6491 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12.5 Android One

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 118° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6816 x 4735 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * - 6 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Mi A3 81.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 July 2019 Release date November 2021 August 2019 SAR (head) - 0.3 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.1 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.