Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Mi A3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Mi A3

Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А3
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi A3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 203K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (123 vs 101 hours)
  • 41% higher pixel density (399 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (508 against 363 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 22 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
Mi A3

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 82.77%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro 5G +40%
508 nits
Mi A3
363 nits

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G +2%
84.8%
Mi A3
82.77%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi A3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +99%
595
Mi A3
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +60%
1782
Mi A3
1112
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G +74%
354173
Mi A3
203641
CPU 104318 73802
GPU 83801 38256
Memory 69450 44095
UX 97449 49093
Total score 354173 203641
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro 5G +228%
1232
Mi A3
376
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1232 376
PCMark 3.0 score 8880 6491
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +50%
18:47 hr
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
16:31 hr
Mi A3 +30%
21:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +9%
33:26 hr
Mi A3
30:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6816 x 4735
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
n/a
Mi A3
81.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 July 2019
Release date November 2021 August 2019
SAR (head) - 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or M4 Pro 5G
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 or M4 Pro 5G
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro or Poco M4 Pro 5G
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 or Poco M4 Pro 5G
5. Infinix Hot 10s or Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
6. Huawei P30 Lite or Xiaomi Mi A3
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Mi A3
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Mi A3
9. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Xiaomi Mi A3
10. Samsung Galaxy A30s or Xiaomi Mi A3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish