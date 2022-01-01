Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Mi Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Mi Note 10 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10 Про
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.7x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (596 against 509 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
Mi Note 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 87.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
Response time 42 ms -
Contrast 700:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
509 nits
Mi Note 10 Pro +17%
596 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 75.78 mm (2.98 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G
84.8%
Mi Note 10 Pro +4%
87.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS - ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G +7%
354113
Mi Note 10 Pro
331377
CPU 104318 102803
GPU 83801 87461
Memory 69450 54955
UX 97449 87841
Total score 354113 331377
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 7 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 1228 736
PCMark 3.0 score 8874 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5260 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:28 hr -
Watching video 13:26 hr -
Gaming 06:22 hr -
Standby 129 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.7x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 November 2019
Release date November 2021 December 2019
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg 1.107 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.392 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G or X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G or Poco F3
3. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G or Redmi 10
4. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G or Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
5. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G or Oppo Realme 8 5G
6. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro or Mi 10 Pro
7. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro or Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
8. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20
9. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro or Redmi Note 9 Pro
10. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro or Huawei P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish