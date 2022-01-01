Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Poco F4 GT – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs F4 GT

VS
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Poco F4 GT

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Shows 53% longer battery life (36:42 vs 23:55 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (923K versus 352K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (755 against 509 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
Poco F4 GT

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
Response time 42 ms -
Contrast 700:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
509 nits
Poco F4 GT +48%
755 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.78 mm (2.98 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G
84.8%
Poco F4 GT +2%
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Poco F4 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 730
GPU clock 850 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
595
Poco F4 GT +108%
1240
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1796
Poco F4 GT +101%
3607
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G
352519
Poco F4 GT +162%
923898
CPU 104318 216641
GPU 83801 418161
Memory 69450 126777
UX 97449 163184
Total score 352519 923898
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1228 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8874 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 13
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 33 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 0:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:28 hr 08:52 hr
Watching video 13:26 hr 10:45 hr
Gaming 06:22 hr 05:08 hr
Standby 129 hr 68 hr
General battery life
Poco M4 Pro 5G +53%
36:42 hr
Poco F4 GT
23:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2021 April 2022
Release date November 2021 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
