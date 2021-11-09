Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Poco M3 VS Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Xiaomi Poco M3 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco M3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 206K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 1-year newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (508 against 436 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10 Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Shows 25% longer battery life (154 vs 123 hours)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 96.5% PWM - 892 Hz Response time - 36 ms Contrast - 2214:1 Max. Brightness Poco M4 Pro 5G +17% 508 nits Poco M3 436 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M4 Pro 5G +2% 84.8% Poco M3 83.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Poco M3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610 GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +92% 595 Poco M3 310 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M4 Pro 5G +28% 1782 Poco M3 1387 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M4 Pro 5G +72% 354173 Poco M3 206125 CPU 104318 68359 GPU 83801 39642 Memory 69450 39513 UX 97449 59849 Total score 354173 206125 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M4 Pro 5G +234% 1232 Poco M3 369 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS Graphics score 1232 369 PCMark 3.0 score 8880 6236 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12 OS size - 20.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.45 f/2.1 Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a Poco M3 85.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced November 2021 November 2020 Release date November 2021 December 2020 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.