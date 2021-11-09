Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Poco M3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco M3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 206K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (508 against 436 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (154 vs 123 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro 5G
vs
Poco M3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.5%
PWM - 892 Hz
Response time - 36 ms
Contrast - 2214:1
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro 5G +17%
508 nits
Poco M3
436 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro 5G +2%
84.8%
Poco M3
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Poco M3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +92%
595
Poco M3
310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +28%
1782
Poco M3
1387
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro 5G +72%
354173
Poco M3
206125
CPU 104318 68359
GPU 83801 39642
Memory 69450 39513
UX 97449 59849
Total score 354173 206125
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro 5G +234%
1232
Poco M3
369
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1232 369
PCMark 3.0 score 8880 6236
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12
OS size - 20.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
18:47 hr
Poco M3 +17%
21:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
16:31 hr
Poco M3 +4%
17:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M4 Pro 5G
33:26 hr
Poco M3 +38%
46:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.1
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M4 Pro 5G
n/a
Poco M3
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced November 2021 November 2020
Release date November 2021 December 2020
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

