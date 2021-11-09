Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Poco M3
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco M3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 206K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (508 against 436 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
- Shows 25% longer battery life (154 vs 123 hours)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|83.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|96.5%
|PWM
|-
|892 Hz
|Response time
|-
|36 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2214:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.56 mm (6.44 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +92%
595
310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro 5G +28%
1782
1387
|CPU
|104318
|68359
|GPU
|83801
|39642
|Memory
|69450
|39513
|UX
|97449
|59849
|Total score
|354173
|206125
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|1232
|369
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8880
|6236
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|-
|20.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:07 hr
|3:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:47 hr
Poco M3 +17%
21:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:31 hr
Poco M3 +4%
17:03 hr
Talk (3G)
33:26 hr
Poco M3 +38%
46:04 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (35th and 7th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.45
|f/2.1
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2021
|November 2020
|Release date
|November 2021
|December 2020
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.
