Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro vs Nova Y70 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro vs Huawei Nova Y70

Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про
VS
Хуавей Нова Y70
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
Huawei Nova Y70

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Huawei Nova Y70, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 57% higher pixel density (409 vs 260 PPI)
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (301K versus 202K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y70
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro
vs
Nova Y70

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.75 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 260 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M4 Pro
730 nits
Nova Y70
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 168.3 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.98 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 179.5 gramm (6.33 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro
84.5%
Nova Y70
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro and Huawei Nova Y70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro +75%
519
Nova Y70
296
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro +31%
1821
Nova Y70
1388
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro +49%
301194
Nova Y70
202151
CPU 89336 62828
GPU 73785 32042
Memory 58815 55674
UX 81246 52410
Total score 301194 202151
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1094 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8311 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 13 EMUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:27 hr -
Watching video 16:00 hr -
Gaming 05:53 hr -
Standby 131 hr -
General battery life
Poco M4 Pro
36:12 hr
Nova Y70
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 April 2022
Release date March 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
2. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
3. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro or Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
4. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro or Infinix Note 12 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro or Xiaomi Poco M5s
6. Huawei Nova Y70 or Samsung Galaxy A13
7. Huawei Nova Y70 or Samsung Galaxy A23
8. Huawei Nova Y70 or Huawei P30 Lite
9. Huawei Nova Y70 or Huawei Nova 8i
10. Huawei Nova Y70 or Huawei Honor X7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish