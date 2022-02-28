Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.