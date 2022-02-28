Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro vs Hot 20 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro vs Infinix Hot 20 5G

Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про
VS
Инфиникс Хот 20 5G
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
Infinix Hot 20 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 20 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 24.5 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 599 and 523 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro
vs
Hot 20 5G

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M4 Pro
740 nits
Hot 20 5G
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 166.25 mm (6.55 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.45 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.93 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 179.5 gramm (6.33 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro +3%
84.5%
Hot 20 5G
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro and Infinix Hot 20 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro
523
Hot 20 5G +15%
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro +3%
1842
Hot 20 5G
1794
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro
305905
Hot 20 5G +9%
333125
CPU 89336 108599
GPU 73785 63470
Memory 58815 56995
UX 81246 103716
Total score 305905 333125
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1094 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8311 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:10 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:27 hr -
Watching video 16:00 hr -
Gaming 05:53 hr -
Standby 131 hr -
General battery life
Poco M4 Pro
36:12 hr
Hot 20 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 October 2022
Release date March 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 20 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 10 Pro and Poco M4 Pro
2. Redmi Note 11S and Poco M4 Pro
3. Poco M4 5G and Poco M4 Pro
4. Poco M5 and Poco M4 Pro
5. Redmi Note 10S and Hot 20 5G
6. Note 12 and Hot 20 5G
7. Note 12 Pro and Hot 20 5G
8. Zero 20 and Hot 20 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish