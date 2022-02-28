Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 75% higher maximum brightness (731 against 418 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 523 and 438 points
  • Weighs 25.5 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro +75%
731 nits
Note 10 Pro
418 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179.5 gramm (6.33 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro
84.5%
Note 10 Pro
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro +19%
523
Note 10 Pro
438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro +63%
1827
Note 10 Pro
1123
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro
349239
Note 10 Pro +3%
359100
CPU 102359 92238
GPU 84399 100504
Memory 67456 65681
UX 96270 100997
Total score 349239 359100
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1095 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8499 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:00 hr 12:29 hr
Watching video 16:00 hr 13:17 hr
Gaming 06:07 hr 06:06 hr
Standby 131 hr 136 hr
General battery life
Poco M4 Pro +2%
36:50 hr
Note 10 Pro
36:10 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (51st and 59th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* - Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M4 Pro
n/a
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 May 2021
Release date March 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

