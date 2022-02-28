Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.