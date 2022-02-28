Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro vs Note 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
Infinix Note 11 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (731 against 468 nits)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (36:50 vs 33:49 hours)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 29.5 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro
vs
Note 11 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro +56%
731 nits
Note 11 Pro
468 nits

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 173.06 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 78.37 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 179.5 gramm (6.33 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro
84.5%
Note 11 Pro
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro +1%
523
Note 11 Pro
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro +2%
1827
Note 11 Pro
1787
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro +3%
349239
Note 11 Pro
337773
CPU 102359 95124
GPU 84399 76677
Memory 67456 73996
UX 96270 93094
Total score 349239 337773
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 1095 1096
PCMark 3.0 score 8499 9166
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:00 hr 13:47 hr
Watching video 16:00 hr 11:33 hr
Gaming 06:07 hr 06:05 hr
Standby 131 hr 110 hr
General battery life
Poco M4 Pro +9%
36:50 hr
Note 11 Pro
33:49 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (51st and 99th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* - Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 October 2021
Release date March 2022 November 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11 Pro.

