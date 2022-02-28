Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro vs Note 12 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro vs Infinix Note 12

Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 12
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
Infinix Note 12

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (349K versus 244K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 523 and 368 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (992 against 731 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro
vs
Note 12

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro
731 nits
Note 12 +36%
992 nits

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179.5 gramm (6.33 oz) 184.5 gramm (6.51 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro
84.5%
Note 12 +2%
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro and Infinix Note 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro +42%
523
Note 12
368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro +40%
1827
Note 12
1308
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro +43%
349239
Note 12
244050
CPU 102359 -
GPU 84399 -
Memory 67456 -
UX 96270 -
Total score 349239 244050
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro
1095
Note 12
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1095 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8499 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 28 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:00 hr -
Watching video 16:00 hr -
Gaming 06:07 hr -
Standby 131 hr -
General battery life
Poco M4 Pro
36:50 hr
Note 12
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* - Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 April 2022
Release date March 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 or Poco M4 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 or M4 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G or M4 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro or M4 Pro
5. Infinix Note 10 Pro or Note 12
6. Infinix Note 11 or Note 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish