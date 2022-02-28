Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro vs Moto G60 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro vs Motorola Moto G60

VS
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
Motorola Moto G60

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 45.5 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro
vs
Moto G60

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 450 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M4 Pro
736 nits
Moto G60
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 179.5 gramm (6.33 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof IP53 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro
84.5%
Moto G60 +1%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro and Motorola Moto G60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro
521
Moto G60 +4%
540
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro +2%
1831
Moto G60
1788
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro
302684
Moto G60 +9%
330705
CPU 89336 91314
GPU 73785 97530
Memory 58815 52272
UX 81246 90459
Total score 302684 330705
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro
1095
Moto G60 +2%
1116
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 1095 1116
PCMark 3.0 score 8456 9084
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:00 hr -
Watching video 16:00 hr -
Gaming 06:07 hr -
Standby 131 hr -
General battery life
Poco M4 Pro
36:50 hr
Moto G60
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 April 2021
Release date March 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G60.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
