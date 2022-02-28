Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro vs Motorola Moto G60
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Stereo speakers
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 45.5 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
67
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|85.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.87 mm (6.29 inches)
|169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
|Width
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.09 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|179.5 gramm (6.33 oz)
|225 gramm (7.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|810 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
521
Moto G60 +4%
540
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro +2%
1831
1788
|CPU
|89336
|91314
|GPU
|73785
|97530
|Memory
|58815
|52272
|UX
|81246
|90459
|Total score
|302684
|330705
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|1095
|1116
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8456
|9084
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|2:30 hr
|Web browsing
|12:00 hr
|-
|Watching video
|16:00 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:07 hr
|-
|Standby
|131 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|-
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|April 2021
|Release date
|March 2022
|April 2021
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G60.
