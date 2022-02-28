Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.