Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro vs Realme X7 Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro vs Oppo Realme X7 Max

Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про
VS
Оппо Реалми X7 Max
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
Oppo Realme X7 Max

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Oppo Realme X7 Max, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (36:51 vs 32:10 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (738 against 645 nits)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X7 Max
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 314K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro
vs
Realme X7 Max

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Dragontrail
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro +14%
738 nits
Realme X7 Max
645 nits

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179.5 gramm (6.33 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP53 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro
84.5%
Realme X7 Max +2%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro and Oppo Realme X7 Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 2050 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro
525
Realme X7 Max +86%
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro
1838
Realme X7 Max +42%
2617
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro
314392
Realme X7 Max +116%
679274
CPU 91710 177286
GPU 80067 242913
Memory 58720 118808
UX 82588 136909
Total score 314392 679274
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 80%
Graphics test - 24 FPS
Graphics score - 4159
PCMark 3.0 score - 14331
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:00 hr 09:35 hr
Watching video 16:00 hr 13:26 hr
Gaming 06:10 hr 05:14 hr
Standby 131 hr 126 hr
General battery life
Poco M4 Pro +15%
36:51 hr
Realme X7 Max
32:10 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (49th and 123rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 19
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 May 2021
Release date March 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X7 Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
5. Oppo Realme 8i and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
6. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Oppo Realme X7 Max
7. OnePlus 9R and Oppo Realme X7 Max
8. Xiaomi Poco F3 GT and Oppo Realme X7 Max
9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Oppo Realme X7 Max
10. Oppo Realme X7 and Oppo Realme X7 Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish