Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (305K versus 151K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 75% higher peak brightness (740 against 422 nits)
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 45 ms
Contrast - 1641:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M4 Pro +75%
740 nits
Galaxy A03
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 179.5 gramm (6.33 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro +3%
84.5%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2050 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro +72%
523
Galaxy A03
304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro +76%
1842
Galaxy A03
1049
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro +102%
305905
Galaxy A03
151340
CPU 89336 60739
GPU 73785 24375
Memory 58815 33135
UX 81246 32172
Total score 305905 151340
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro +171%
1094
Galaxy A03
403
Stability 99% 97%
Graphics test 6 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1094 403
PCMark 3.0 score 8311 6688
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 4.1
OS size - 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 3:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:27 hr -
Watching video 16:00 hr -
Gaming 05:53 hr -
Standby 131 hr -
General battery life
Poco M4 Pro
36:12 hr
Galaxy A03
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M4 Pro
n/a
Galaxy A03
81.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2022 November 2021
Release date March 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro is definitely a better buy.

