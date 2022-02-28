Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro vs Pova 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro vs Tecno Pova 3

Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про
VS
Текно Пова 3
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
Tecno Pova 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Tecno Pova 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (301K versus 259K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 522 and 356 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 3
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro
vs
Pova 3

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 389 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M4 Pro
734 nits
Pova 3
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 78.5 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 179.5 gramm (6.33 oz) -
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro +3%
84.5%
Pova 3
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro and Tecno Pova 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro +47%
522
Pova 3
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro +35%
1835
Pova 3
1358
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro +16%
301082
Pova 3
259034
CPU 89336 75691
GPU 73785 50341
Memory 58815 65612
UX 81246 69885
Total score 301082 259034
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro +53%
1094
Pova 3
715
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 1094 715
PCMark 3.0 score 8445 7989
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 HIOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:00 hr -
Watching video 16:00 hr -
Gaming 06:07 hr -
Standby 131 hr -
General battery life
Poco M4 Pro
36:50 hr
Pova 3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2022 May 2022
Release date March 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro. It has a better display, performance, software, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 or Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G or Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro or Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
5. Infinix Note 10 Pro or Tecno Pova 3
6. Infinix Hot 11S or Tecno Pova 3
7. Infinix Note 11S or Tecno Pova 3
8. Infinix Zero 5G or Tecno Pova 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish