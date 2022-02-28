Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Tecno Pova 3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.