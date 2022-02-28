Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.