Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro vs Poco F3

Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Поко F3
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
Xiaomi Poco F3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco F3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (999 against 713 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
  • Weighs 16.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (688K versus 311K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro
vs
Poco F3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 490 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco M4 Pro +40%
999 nits
Poco F3
713 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179.5 gramm (6.33 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro
84.5%
Poco F3 +2%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 650
GPU clock 850 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro
494
Poco F3 +101%
993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro
1636
Poco F3 +112%
3471
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro
311896
Poco F3 +121%
688634
CPU 91710 191033
GPU 80067 241988
Memory 58720 113029
UX 82588 145363
Total score 311896 688634
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro
n/a
Poco F3
4189
Stability - 87%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4189
PCMark 3.0 score - 11747
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4520 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 20 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:56 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M4 Pro
n/a
Poco F3
15:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M4 Pro
n/a
Poco F3
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M4 Pro
n/a
Poco F3
23:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.45
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M4 Pro
n/a
Poco F3
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2022 March 2021
Release date March 2022 March 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

