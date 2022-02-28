Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M4 Pro vs Poco F4 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro vs Poco F4

VS
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
Xiaomi Poco F4

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco F4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (36:12 vs 27:02 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Weighs 15.5 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (646K versus 305K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (1011 against 740 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M4 Pro
vs
Poco F4

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.3%
PWM - 443 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M4 Pro
740 nits
Poco F4 +37%
1011 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179.5 gramm (6.33 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M4 Pro
84.5%
Poco F4 +2%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2050 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 650
GPU clock 950 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M4 Pro
523
Poco F4 +87%
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M4 Pro
1842
Poco F4 +75%
3221
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M4 Pro
305905
Poco F4 +111%
646715
CPU 89336 165229
GPU 73785 236853
Memory 58815 100281
UX 81246 143530
Total score 305905 646715
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M4 Pro
1094
Poco F4 +296%
4327
Stability 99% 90%
Graphics test 6 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 1094 4327
PCMark 3.0 score 8311 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:27 hr 09:44 hr
Watching video 16:00 hr 12:31 hr
Gaming 05:53 hr 04:37 hr
Standby 131 hr 82 hr
General battery life
Poco M4 Pro +34%
36:12 hr
Poco F4
27:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.45
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* - Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M4 Pro
n/a
Poco F4
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 June 2022
Release date March 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F4 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
