Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G96 ) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.