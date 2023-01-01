Xiaomi Poco M5 vs Infinix Hot 12 VS Xiaomi Poco M5 Infinix Hot 12 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5 55% higher pixel density (401 vs 259 PPI)

55% higher pixel density (401 vs 259 PPI) 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (381K versus 248K)

53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (381K versus 248K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99 Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 545 and 358 points

52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 545 and 358 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 259 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 93.9% - PWM Not detected - Response time 27 ms - Contrast 1481:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco M5 447 nits Hot 12 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches) Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 194.9 g (6.87 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M5 83.6% Hot 12 +1% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M5 and Infinix Hot 12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M5 +52% 545 Hot 12 358 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M5 +47% 1879 Hot 12 1274 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M5 +53% 381591 Hot 12 248601 CPU 104302 67349 GPU 86039 61522 Memory 88854 44361 UX 102467 75843 Total score 381591 248601 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M5 1229 Hot 12 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Graphics score 1229 - PCMark 3.0 score 9001 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 15 min) Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:24 hr - Watching video 13:06 hr - Gaming 07:05 hr - Standby 129 hr - General battery life Poco M5 36:35 hr Hot 12 n/a Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/5.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M5 80.7 dB Hot 12 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced September 2022 April 2022 Release date September 2022 April 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M5 is definitely a better buy.