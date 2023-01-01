Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M5 vs Hot 12 Play – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M5 vs Infinix Hot 12 Play

Xiaomi Poco M5
Infinix Hot 12 Play

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (335K versus 192K)
  • 55% higher pixel density (401 vs 259 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 61% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 552 and 343 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Play
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M5
vs
Hot 12 Play

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 1481:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M5
449 nits
Hot 12 Play
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M5
83.6%
Hot 12 Play +1%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M5 and Infinix Hot 12 Play in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Unisoc Tiger T610
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 ARM Mali G52 MP2
GPU clock - 614 MHz
FLOPS - ~71.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M5 +61%
552
Hot 12 Play
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M5 +49%
1903
Hot 12 Play
1278
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M5 +74%
335681
Hot 12 Play
192920
CPU 104220 65818
GPU 58812 31159
Memory 85822 38708
UX 84352 56824
Total score 335681 192920
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M5 +134%
1230
Hot 12 Play
526
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 7 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 1230 526
PCMark 3.0 score 8999 7962
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:19 hr 3:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:15 hr -
Watching video 13:06 hr -
Gaming 06:53 hr -
Standby 129 hr -
General battery life
Poco M5
36:22 hr
Hot 12 Play
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/5.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M5
80.7 dB
Hot 12 Play
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2022 May 2022
Release date September 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M5 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
