Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.