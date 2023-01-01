Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.