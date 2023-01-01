Xiaomi Poco M5 vs Infinix Note 11S VS Xiaomi Poco M5 Infinix Note 11S Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Infinix Note 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (381K versus 339K)

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (381K versus 339K) More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 The phone is 10-months newer

The phone is 10-months newer Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11S Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size Stereo speakers

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco M5 Price Infinix Note 11S Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 401 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 470 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 93.9% - PWM Not detected - Response time 27 ms - Contrast 1481:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco M5 447 nits Note 11S n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 173.06 mm (6.81 inches) Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 78.37 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 209 g (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Yellow Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M5 83.6% Note 11S +1% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco M5 and Infinix Note 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco M5 +6% 545 Note 11S 515 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco M5 +4% 1879 Note 11S 1800 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco M5 +12% 381591 Note 11S 339328 CPU 104302 96562 GPU 86039 81765 Memory 88854 69288 UX 102467 92139 Total score 381591 339328 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco M5 +12% 1229 Note 11S 1097 Stability 98% - Graphics test 7 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 1229 1097 PCMark 3.0 score 9001 9206 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:21 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:24 hr - Watching video 13:06 hr - Gaming 07:05 hr - Standby 129 hr - General battery life Poco M5 36:35 hr Note 11S n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/5.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M5 80.7 dB Note 11S n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2022 November 2021 Release date September 2022 November 2021 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M5. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11S.