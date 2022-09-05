Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M5 vs Note 12 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M5 vs Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

VS
Xiaomi Poco M5
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 587 and 544 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M5
vs
Note 12 Pro 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 700 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 1481:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M5
447 nits
Note 12 Pro 5G
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M5
83.6%
Note 12 Pro 5G +2%
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M5 and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock - 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M5
544
Note 12 Pro 5G +8%
587
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M5 +4%
1880
Note 12 Pro 5G
1800
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M5
381598
Note 12 Pro 5G
382011
CPU 104302 105936
GPU 86039 93375
Memory 88854 79366
UX 102467 105698
Total score 381598 382011
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M5
1229
Note 12 Pro 5G +8%
1332
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1229 1332
PCMark 3.0 score 8924 10311
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:26 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:15 hr -
Watching video 13:06 hr -
Gaming 06:53 hr -
Standby 129 hr -
General battery life
Poco M5
36:22 hr
Note 12 Pro 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4672 x 3504
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor size 1/5.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M5
80.7 dB
Note 12 Pro 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 July 2022
Release date September 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M5.

