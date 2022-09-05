Xiaomi Poco M5 vs Infinix Note 12 VIP
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 VIP, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 VIP
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
65
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|700 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|86.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|163.99 mm (6.46 inches)
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|76.09 mm (3 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|-
|950 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M5 +7%
550
513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M5 +8%
1905
1762
|CPU
|103855
|-
|GPU
|60135
|-
|Memory
|70647
|-
|UX
|85087
|-
|Total score
|322222
|337501
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|1229
|1193
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8924
|10468
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|XOS 10.5
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (24% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Full charging time
|2:19 hr
|0:17 hr
|Web browsing
|14:25 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:14 hr
|-
|Gaming
|07:11 hr
|-
|Standby
|125 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|4672 x 3504
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5.0"
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M5. But if the display, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 VIP.
