Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M5 vs Note 12 VIP – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M5 vs Infinix Note 12 VIP

Ксиаоми Поко М5
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 12 VIP
Xiaomi Poco M5
Infinix Note 12 VIP

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 VIP, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 VIP
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M5
vs
Note 12 VIP

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 700 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M5
452 nits
Note 12 VIP
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M5
83.6%
Note 12 VIP +3%
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M5 and Infinix Note 12 VIP in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock - 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M5 +7%
550
Note 12 VIP
513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M5 +8%
1905
Note 12 VIP
1762
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M5
322222
Note 12 VIP +5%
337501
CPU 103855 -
GPU 60135 -
Memory 70647 -
UX 85087 -
Total score 322222 337501
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M5 +3%
1229
Note 12 VIP
1193
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1229 1193
PCMark 3.0 score 8924 10468
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 0:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:25 hr -
Watching video 12:14 hr -
Gaming 07:11 hr -
Standby 125 hr -
General battery life
Poco M5
36:45 hr
Note 12 VIP
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4672 x 3504
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/5.0" 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 May 2022
Release date September 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M5. But if the display, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 12 VIP.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 Pro and Poco M5
2. Redmi 10 and Poco M5
3. Realme C25s and Poco M5
4. Poco M4 Pro and Poco M5
5. Poco M5s and Poco M5
6. Note 12 Pro and Note 12 VIP
7. Camon 19 Pro and Note 12 VIP

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish