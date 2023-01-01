Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M5 vs Note 30i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Infinix Note 30i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 139K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 3.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 550 and 172 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30i
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco M5 and Infinix Note 30i crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Poco M5
77
Note 30i
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Poco M5
58
Note 30i
56*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M5
vs
Note 30i

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.58 inches 6.66 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% -
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 1481:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M5
451 nits
Note 30i
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 164.49 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 76.72 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.18 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M5
83.6%
Note 30i
n/a

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M5 and Infinix Note 30i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M5 +220%
550
Note 30i
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M5 +108%
1909
Note 30i
918
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M5 +169%
375101
Note 30i
139366
CPU 103662 36065
GPU 84216 27331
Memory 86021 34496
UX 99629 40674
Total score 375101 139366
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M5
1230
Note 30i
n/a
Max surface temperature 41.5 °C -
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1230 -
Web score 7176 -
Video editing 5410 -
Photo editing 18887 -
Data manipulation 6813 -
Writing score 11877 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes (95% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:24 hr -
Watching video 13:06 hr -
Gaming 07:05 hr -
Standby 129 hr -
General battery life
Poco M5
36:35 hr
Note 30i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/5.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco M5
80.7 dB
Note 30i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2022 May 2023
Release date September 2022 June 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 22 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M5. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 30i.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

