Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Infinix Zero 2023, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.